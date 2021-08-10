5-alarm Fort Atkinson fire prompts evacuations

Fort Atkinson residents were asked to evacuate after a five-alarm fire in the area near North Main Street and Oak Street Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 10.

"We've drained the city water system," said Chief Rausch during a press conference. "We've elected to let the balance of the building burn out."

Officials said a warehouse caught fire, and no one was inside at the time. There were three workers in a nearby facility who were accounted for after the fire. There were no dogs at the nearby Kennel Club.

There were "minor injuries to firefighters due to the heat," according to officials. Firefighters were working on a 20-minute rotation and a new team of firefighters was set to take over at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Evacuees will likely be able to return to their homes Tuesday night, according to officials. Those without a place to stay were invited to come to the Fort Atkinson Municipal Building at 101 N. Main Street for shelter, with the Horad Historical Museum also open to the public.

The DNR is on scene monitoring runoff and the EPA is doing air monitoring.