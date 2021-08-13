Dodge County crash: 5 injured, 2 flown to hospital including child

article

Three people were seriously injured – including a child – in a Dodge County crash on Friday, Aug. 13.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office responded to the two-vehicle crash at State Highway 16/60 and County Highway TT in the township of Elba around 4:45 p.m.

Initial investigation found a Subaru and a Mitsubishi collided in the intersection. The manner and cause of the crash are still being investigated.

The 40-year-old driver of the Mitsubishi, its only occupant, was seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

In the Subaru, a 31-year-old driver sustained serious injuries and a 10-year-old, who was riding in the front seat, sustained life-threatening injuries. They were taken to the hospital via Medflight. Two other children – ages 4 and 5 – were in the back seat and went to the hospital with minor injuries before being reunited with family.