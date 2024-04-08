Former Wisconsin dog trainer accused of hurting animal could avoid jail

The now former Oconomowoc dog trainer charged with hurting an animal could avoid going to jail.

Rachel Moderson entered on Monday, April 8 a no contest plea to intentionally mistreating animals. Prosecutors then outlined their suggestions for sentencing.

When owner Ashley Bales saw her Corgi, Milo, in video, she felt sick.

"When I heard the video and when I could hear him stop breathing and gasping for air – that’s when I lost it," Bales said.

Bales spoke with FOX6 News in January as Waukesha County prosecutors charged the dog trainer, Moderson, with misdemeanor counts of intentionally mistreating animals and disorderly conduct.

Moderson worked at Oconomowoc's "You and You Dog."

Oconomowoc police investigated after a whistleblower came forward with video in 2023. Detectives said it was clear the dog was in "serious distress" and there was "no training purpose for this type of behavior." Milo thrashed back and forth as his feet dangled off the ground.

On Monday, Moderson was back in court. Prosecutors say she can avoid jail time if she no longer cares for animals and pays Bales $10,000 in restitution. That is the same amount Bales told FOX6 News was Milo's training course cost.

The state dismissed and read into the court record the disorderly conduct charge.

Moderson's sentencing, however, was pushed back until May.

FOX6 News reached out to the attorney representing "You and Your Dog." The attorney said Moderson is no longer employed there.