An Oconomowoc dog trainer is accused of animal mistreatment, and police said she was seen on video abusing a dog in February 2023.

WARNING: The video and images associated with this story are graphic. Viewer discretion is advised.

Prosecutors said Rachel Moderson raised a dog off the ground from its leash multiple times. The dog's owner, Ashley Bales, said her dog has not been the same since.

"He sleeps on my pillow every night because he’s so connected to me," Bales said.

Bales wanted Milo, her corgi, trained as a service dog to help her with chronic migraines and fainting spells. She said she enrolled him in a six-month-long, $10,000 training course at You and Your Dog – an Oconomowoc dog training center – but stopped further training when she noticed scabs on Milo's neck.

Milo, Ashley Bales corgi

Last September, Bales said she got video from a former You and Your Dog employee.

"When I heard the video, and when I could hear (Milo) stop breathing and gasping for air, that’s when I lost it," said Bales.

Bales went to Oconomowoc police, who said it was clear the dog was in "serious distress" and there was "no training purpose for this type of behavior." Milo thrashed back and forth as his feet dangled off the ground.

"It made me question a lot more than just what happened in that video," Bales said.

Video shows dog trainer Rachel Moderson engaged in alleged animal mistreatment

In court Thursday, Moderson pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of mistreating animals and disorderly conduct. She declined to comment.

"She still is employed as a dog trainer at You and Your Dog, LLC," said Defense Attorney Mario Fiumefreddo.

"That's going to be a problem," said Court Commissioner David Herring.

Rachel Moderson leaves Waukesha County court

In a statement, an attorney representing You and Your Dog said Moderson was disciplined, demoted and no longer has any contact with dogs. Moderson is now under a court order to not handle or be in charge of anyone’s pets.

The statement also accused Bales and the former employee who provided the video of trying to extort and defame You and Your Dog owners Kristi Kummer and Otto Strum. FOX6 News profiled both of them in 2021 when they competed in the Westminster Dog Show.

Oconomowoc police said no one else from You and Your Dog is currently under investigation. Attorneys for the business said it does not condone any form of animal abuse.