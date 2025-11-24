Former Wis. Lutheran HS teacher sentenced; convicted of child sex crimes

article

The Brief Former Wisconsin Lutheran teacher Justin Liepert received five years in prison for sex crimes with a teenager. Liepert pleaded guilty to two charges stemming from contact made on apps like Sniffies and Snapchat. Phone forensics confirmed Liepert met the 16-year-old victim multiple times.



A Waukesha County judge sentenced Justin Liepert on Monday, Nov. 24, to five years in prison plus an additional six years of extended supervision in connection with sex crimes.

Liepert, a former Wisconsin Lutheran High School teacher, was accused of sex crimes with a teenager. He pleaded guilty to two charges in August – including accused of sex crimes with a teenager. Twelve other charges against Liepert were dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

Case details

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint against Liepert, a Waukesha police detective made contact on Nov. 24, 2024 with a 16-year-old juvenile victim. That person reported he had communicated with an adult male via an app called "Sniffies" between February and March 2024. That teen had also communicated with the same person on Snapchat and Telegram. The victim described the adult male "as a married, Lutheran school teacher," the complaint says. The teen indicated he met with the defendant "about three or four times," the complaint says.

When the detective checked the defendant's Snapchat account, it was discovered that "he is a teacher at a Lutheran school." The complaint goes on to say "records showed the user explaining that he teaches 9-12 grade at a private school." It also shows "the defendant's receipt of several sexually explicit videos" from the teenage victim," the complaint says.

The detective interviewed the defendant on Feb. 13, 2025. The defendant advised he has a Snapchat and Sniffies account. The defendant indicated he did not have his Sniffies account because he deleted it a few weeks prior, the complaint says.

The law enforcement conducted forensics on the defendant's phone. It "revealed that the defendant's map application reported the defendant visiting (the victim's) residence" on one day in March 2024 and two days in May 2024.