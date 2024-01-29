Former Wauwatosa teacher pleads guilty to sex assault of a student

article

A former middle school teacher accused of sexually assaulting an eighth grade student pleaded guilty in court on Monday, Jan. 29.

Tyesha Bolden, 34, pleaded guilty to sexual assault of a student by school staff, intentionally selling a dangerous weapon to a child and third-degree sexual assault. By doing so, Bolden avoided a trial.

Prosecutors said Bolden bought the victim a gun as a birthday present. The alleged inappropriate relationship began when the victim was a then-13-year-old student in her classroom.

Court filings indicate Bolden and the victim first met in October 2022 at Pilgrim Lutheran School in Wauwatosa when she became his eighth grade teacher. Investigators said, between late May and late July 2023, the two exchanged more than 2,000 messages.

The boy told investigators their relationship ended in July 2023 when Bolden refused to buy him another gun.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 1. She faces more than 40 years in prison.