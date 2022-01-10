Expand / Collapse search

Former Sheboygan County asylum burglary; WWII memorabilia, other property taken

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 8:36AM
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects responsible for burglarizing the old Sheboygan County Comprehensive Hospital. 

According to the sheriff's office, deputies on Dec. 26 and Dec. 30 responded to the hospital for reports of two burglaries. 

Surveillance footage from the property shows three males entering the building, causing property damage to the interior and taking several thousand dollars worth of WWII memorabilia and modern amplifiers. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

If you have any information related to this case, you are urged to reach out to the Sheboygan Countywide Crime Stoppers at 920-459-3112 or your local law enforcement agency. 

Menomonee Falls Jimmy John's wallet theft, woman sought
article

Menomonee Falls Jimmy John's wallet theft, woman sought

Menomonee Falls police are looking for a woman who stole a wallet at Jimmy John's on Silver Spring Drive.

Oconomowoc senior fights through pain to become a champion
article

Oconomowoc senior fights through pain to become a champion

She's a champion gymnast who knows how to deal with pain. That's what makes this Oconomowoc senior this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

Keep New Year's resolutions going at Life Time in Brookfield

Whether you're looking to get in shape in 2022 or learn how to play Pickleball in the new year, Life Time in Brookfield has plenty of options to help keep your goals in view.