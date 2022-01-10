Former Sheboygan County asylum burglary; WWII memorabilia, other property taken

article

The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects responsible for burglarizing the old Sheboygan County Comprehensive Hospital.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies on Dec. 26 and Dec. 30 responded to the hospital for reports of two burglaries.

Surveillance footage from the property shows three males entering the building, causing property damage to the interior and taking several thousand dollars worth of WWII memorabilia and modern amplifiers.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

If you have any information related to this case, you are urged to reach out to the Sheboygan Countywide Crime Stoppers at 920-459-3112 or your local law enforcement agency.