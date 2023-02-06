Former Sheboygan city administrator fired without cause files lawsuit

article

Former Sheboygan City Administrator Todd Wolf filed a lawsuit against the city Monday, Feb. 6, demanding a jury trial after the Common Council fired him without cause in January.

The Sheboygan Common Council voted Jan. 9 to fire the city administrator without cause. The 8-2 vote against Todd Wolf came before an overflow crowd inside the chambers at City Hall.

The reason for the termination was not clear, as much of the discussion among Council members happened behind closed doors.

Wolf's attorney previously told FOX6 News an investigation centered around his handling of a city employee using a racial slur.

The city did not confirm what the investigation was about, which had residents demanding to be able to see the investigation.

"I demand you lift any alleged privilege, and let the Council and the target speak about what has happened," a resident said. "Tyranny is born in the dark. I fear oppressive government. You are an embarrassment to this city. You know it. I know it, and you know better."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Council did approve a severance package for Wolf.