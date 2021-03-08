Former MPD officer seeks change of venue in death of Joel Acevedo

Protests erupted on the streets of Milwaukee Monday, March 8 as a former police officer made an appearance in court on a homicide charge.

Michael Mattioli faces a homicide charge for the death of Joel Acevedo last spring. Protesters gathered in front of the Safety Building and took to the streets, stopping traffic and demanding justice.

Michael Mattioli and Joel Acevedo

In court for a motion hearing, Mattioli asked the judge for three things before the eventual trial gets underway: Mattioli wants Acevedo’s medical records, he wants the trial moved out of Milwaukee County and for about 40 minutes of his own statements to be suppressed.

There were arguments from the defense about whether Mattioli was read his rights when the statements were made. The judge allowed them. She denied the request for medical records but allowed them for review. She’s also taking under advisement the request to change venues. The defense argued protests erupting outside during the hearing should necessitate it.

Mattioli faces a charge of first-degree reckless homicide. Prosecutors say Mattioli used a chokehold on Acevedo during a fight off-duty in April 2020. Acevedo died six days later.

Mattioli pleaded not guilty to reckless homicide in the case in December.

The judge said trial may not even begin until sometime after July.