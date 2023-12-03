Former Milwaukee therapist's trial delayed again

The trial of a former therapist charged with sexually exploiting clients is delayed once again.

George Ramsey, 63, was first charged in March 2021 with groping, kissing and sexually harassing three female clients. Since then, his case has been set for trial six times. Once the trial was postponed because the judge was sick. In June, the defendant was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

On Monday, Dec. 4, Ramsey's lawyer asked for yet another delay because the defendant might be starting radiation treatments on Tuesday, Dec. 5. Judge Mark Sanders granted the request.

Some of the sex crimes Ramsey is charged with date back to 2018 – and a FOX6 News investigation in 2022 found Ramsey was arrested for sexual assault four separate times more than 20 years ago, but never charged.

Ramsey is free on $7,500 cash bond. He is due back in court next week when the judge will set a trial date for a seventh time.