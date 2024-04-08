Former Milwaukee therapist charged with sex crimes; trial to begin

article

The trial of a former Milwaukee therapist charged with sexually exploiting clients is set to begin Monday, April 8.

George Ramsey, 63, was first charged in March 2021 with groping, kissing and sexually harassing three female clients. Since then, his case has been set for trial six times. Once, the trial was postponed because the judge was sick. In June 2023, the defendant was diagnosed with prostate cancer. In December 2023, the judge granted another request to delay because Ramsey was starting radiation treatment.

The criminal complaint details allegations by three different women who say Ramsey made sexual advances, hugged them after sessions, unzipped their clothing, exposed himself, groped, rubbed, touched, kissed and even forced them to engage in sex acts behind closed doors.

The allegations include two women who saw Ramsey at the now-shuttered Achievement Associates clinic on Fond du Lac Avenue. A third woman says Ramsey sexually assaulted her at his own clinic – New Beginnings Wellness Center at 35th and Sherman – in 2021.

It was not until after the third alleged victim came forward that a prosecutor filed criminal charges. She told police she feared for her life when Ramsey demanded she perform a sex act, then opened a drawer with a handgun inside.

Some of the sex crimes Ramsey is charged with date back to 2018 – and a FOX6 News investigation in 2022 found Ramsey was arrested for sexual assault four separate times more than 20 years ago, but never charged.

Ramsey is free on $7,500 cash bond.