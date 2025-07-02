Former Bucks player sued by local businesses over unpaid debt
MILWAUKEE - Federal investigators are trying to determine whether a former Milwaukee Bucks player gambled on games.
But Milwaukee County court records show Malik Beasley's issues don't stop there.
What we know:
The two cases are similar: Glendale-based Delicate Smiles and Milwaukee-based Cairo Cuts both said they each loaned Beasley $30,000 near the end of his 2023-24 season here. When he didn't pay them back, a judge garnished part of the NBA player's paychecks.
Malik Beasley
The barber and dentist would both sue Beasley in September. They said they had signed agreements to verify he'd pay them back.
Court filings show he did not.
In January, Milwaukee County circuit court judges awarded judgments to the business owners in both cases. They also ordered part of Beasley's paychecks last season from the Detroit Pistons withheld to satisfy the debts:
- $34,000 to Delicate Smiles
- Nearly $27,000 to Cairo Cuts
Dig deeper:
Both businesses are represented by the same attorney and referred FOX6 News to him. He did not respond to requests for comment.
The former Bucks player has satisfied his more than $60,000 of debt between the cases.
Malik Beasley
Nowhere in the documents does it say what Beasley needed the loans for.
Additionally, federal prosecutors have not charged Beasley with anything. His attorney, Steve Haney, stressed that an investigation is not a charge.
The Source: Information in this report is from the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office and Wisconsin Circuit Court.