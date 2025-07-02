Former Bucks player sued by local businesses over unpaid debt

The Brief Separate civil suits filed in September showed a local dentist and a celebrity barber each sued former Milwaukee Bucks player Malik Beasley. He reportedly failed to repay the $30,000 loan each of them gave him. A judge ordered Beasley to pay both back and ordered part of his $6 million salary last season — as a member of the Detroit Pistons — be garnished to satisfy his debts.



Federal investigators are trying to determine whether a former Milwaukee Bucks player gambled on games.

But Milwaukee County court records show Malik Beasley's issues don't stop there.

What we know:

The two cases are similar: Glendale-based Delicate Smiles and Milwaukee-based Cairo Cuts both said they each loaned Beasley $30,000 near the end of his 2023-24 season here. When he didn't pay them back, a judge garnished part of the NBA player's paychecks.

The barber and dentist would both sue Beasley in September. They said they had signed agreements to verify he'd pay them back.

Court filings show he did not.

In January, Milwaukee County circuit court judges awarded judgments to the business owners in both cases. They also ordered part of Beasley's paychecks last season from the Detroit Pistons withheld to satisfy the debts:

$34,000 to Delicate Smiles

Nearly $27,000 to Cairo Cuts

Dig deeper:

Both businesses are represented by the same attorney and referred FOX6 News to him. He did not respond to requests for comment.

The former Bucks player has satisfied his more than $60,000 of debt between the cases.

Nowhere in the documents does it say what Beasley needed the loans for.

Additionally, federal prosecutors have not charged Beasley with anything. His attorney, Steve Haney, stressed that an investigation is not a charge.

