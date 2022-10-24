Franklin middle school threat 'hoax:' Students evacuated after calls

Forest Park Middle School in Franklin was placed on a lockdown and later evacuated Monday morning, Oct. 24 following phone calls about a potential threat. But officials now say the person made those calls has admitted the threat was a hoax.

Staff from the Forest Park Middle school reported receiving a phone call from a subject who was claiming to be armed with firearms and inside the school building.

Forest Park Middle School in Franklin

At 10:15 a.m. the Franklin Police Department received a call from the subject also claiming to be inside the Forest Park Middle School.

Officers from the Franklin Police Department, with assistance from several additional law enforcement agencies, evacuated students safely from the school. Students were escorted from Forest Park Middle School to nearby Ben Franklin Elementary.

Forest Park Middle School in Franklin

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Forest Park Middle School was cleared by officers and no offenders were located.

The caller who reported to be inside the building, admitted in their last call to police that the incident was in fact a hoax.