Forest Home resurfacing; alderman blasts state over construction impact

One Milwaukee alderman is slamming the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. He says poor communication about construction is causing nearby businesses to lose sales.

A roadway resurfacing project along WIS 24 (Forest Home Avenue), between Janesville Road in the village of Hales Corners and 45th Street in the city of Milwaukee, is underway.

Alderman slams WisDOT

The backstory:

The restaurants along Forest Home Avenue rely on street parking, so customers can access their business. However, Alderman Peter Burgelis says construction prevents that.

Burgelis says the Wisconsin Department of Transportation didn't notify these businesses in advance about the schedule and the parking restrictions.

"Local residents and business owners, who will be significantly affected by this months-long project, also were not notified in advance about the schedule and the parking restrictions that will have a critical impact, said Alerman Burgelis. "The owners of Rescued Roasters, located at 4435 W. Forest Home Ave., only learned about the project when they discovered a "NO PARKING" sign placed in front of their business this past weekend."

Forest Home Avenue construction (Courtesy: Office of Alderman Peter Burgelis)

A WisDOT spokesperson responded to Burgelis calling it an "unfortunate oversight" that their mailing did not reach all those impacted.

"In light of this, I’ve urged the WisDOT to follow the example set by the Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) in ensuring that clear signage is posted for affected businesses during road projects. This signage needs to be on site the same day as construction barrels - not a few days or a few weeks later," said Burgelis.

Construction in the works

What we know:

There are multiple improvements included in this project. Among them are the following:

Resurface WIS 24 (Forest Home Avenue) within project limits

Replace traffic signals at 76th Street, Cold Spring Road, and 68th Street

Improve bridge structure at 76th Street

Reconstruct curb ramps at various locations

Add sidewalk segment in the city of Greenfield

Traffic impacts

What we know:

WIS 24 (Forest Home Avenue) will be reduced to one lane of travel in each direction for the duration of the project. Overnight or short-term ramp closures are anticipated. Alternate side road access will be provided.

A temporary pedestrian detour will be provided.

76th Street will be reduced to one lane in each direction over WIS 24 (Forest Home Avenue) during bridge work.

This project is scheduled for completion in late fall 2025. All work is weather-dependent and subject to change.