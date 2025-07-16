Waukesha County Fair weather concerns; safety a top priority

The Brief The Waukesha County Fair runs July 16-20 at the Waukesha County Expo Grounds. Leaders hope storms will not dampen the excitement. Safety is a top priority, as the Waukesha County Fair is the largest annual event in the county.



The forecast isn’t looking great for this year’s Waukesha County Fair, but leaders hope storms will not dampen the excitement.

What we know:

The fair runs July 16-20 this year at the Waukesha County Expo Grounds. There are thousands of visitors and more than 120 vendors.

Safety is top priority, as the Waukesha County Fair is the largest annual event in the county.

The state’s oldest county fair is bracing for a week of bad weather. Fox6 Weather Experts said there’s a possibility of rain each day of the fair. The threat of severe weather opening night has leaders on alert.

Executive director Chrissy Gluege said her team has been in constant communication with the National Weather Service. While other events like Waukesha’s Jazz at Cutler Park and the Milwaukee Night Market were canceled.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Gluege had only pulled the plug on some fair events, including the truck and tractor pull.

"We have a crisis plan in place – we keep in touch with the weather channels of all sorts," Gluege said. "Our plan isn’t to necessarily fully close. Our plan is to maybe just hold and see how things look from there."

New attractions are already drawing crowds, even if all eyes are on the sky.

What they're saying:

Dessert business A Sprinkle of Sugar owner Raine Holmes hopes to generate some buzz.

"I just love baking and decorating and putting smiles on people’s faces with these products," Holmes said. "It’s looking like some bad storms tonight [...] I don’t mind a little bit of bad weather – it might drive people in toward my booth."

In the event of severe weather, the fair will get warnings 60 minutes and 30 minutes ahead of potential impact.

Leaders say that’s enough time to either get people sheltered or get them off the fairgrounds.