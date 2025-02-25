Food price challenges for shoppers, food pantries in SE Wisconsin
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - With the cost in food prices, people are feeling the pinch at the grocery store. Now, many are seeking help from food pantries. But those food banks are also facing a new set of challenges.
Food challenges
What we know:
FOX6 News stopped by the Falls Area Food Pantry in Menomonee Falls. People were waiting in line inside their cars to secure bags of groceries.
Falls Area Food Pantry
Volunteers at the pantry told FOX6 News they have seen a rise in grocery prices – especially for dairy items like milk, butter and eggs.
The pantry itself has also felt the effects of inflation. Organizers have been forced to set some limits on what they can provide to those in need.
Falls Area Food Pantry
"But what's becoming an issue for us now is in order to meet demand we may have to give a little less," said Widge Liccione, executive director of Falls Area Food Pantry.
Widge Liccione
FOX6 News also reached out to other food pantries in southeast Wisconsin. Officials said items like diapers and other toiletries have been a challenge to secure during this time.
The Source: The information in this post was gathered with help from the Falls Area Food Pantry.