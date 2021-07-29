Expand / Collapse search

Food poisoning sends Milwaukee officers to hospital

Milwaukee Police Department
Eleven Milwaukee police officers were treated for food poisoning following a retirement party Wednesday evening. The food was not prepared from a local restaurant.

MILWAUKEE - An apparent case of food poisoning sends as many as eleven Milwaukee police officers to the hospital.

Multiple sources tell FOX6 News the outbreak occurred at Police District 5, north of downtown Milwaukee. The outbreaking came hours after officers celebrated one supervisor's retirement and another employee's promotion.

One source said the food did not come from a local restaurant but was prepared privately.

Milwaukee police confirm that "several" officers became ill – and "some" required medical treatment. However, the department said staffing levels will not be affected.

