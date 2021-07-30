Foo Fighters play Milwaukee; city's 1st big concert since COVID

The first big concert in Milwaukee since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Foo Fighters performed at the newly-renovated American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Friday, July 30.

"The moment it was announced, I knew I wanted to be here," fan Donovan Killgallon of Madison said. "I saw them for the first time about 10 years ago here when they played in 2012 at Summerfest."

The performance drew at least a dozen superfans to Cream City, following the tour across the country.

"Some of us met online, but a lot of us met lining up for shows," said Lisa Davenport of Santa Cruz, California. "We were in Cincinnati, came here, and I have a friend who drove out from Oregon, a friend from New York, Massachusetts, Florida."

It was the big debut for the renovated amphitheater, which holds 23,000 people.

"People so far, they’ve seen the building and they love the building," said Bob Babisch, Summerfest vice president of entertainment. "It was ready to be open last summer for Summerfest, and of course, we couldn’t open because of the situation, the health situation, so we locked it up, and now we finally get a chance to open it up and we’ve got tons of shows after this."

American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Masks were optional for the sold out, outdoor event but were encouraged at any indoor setting. Some fans chose to wear a mask as the number of COVID-19 cases rises in Milwaukee County.

"I am vaccinated. I actually, in my pocket, I have my mask for when we get in there just for precaution. Just to be safe," Killgallon said.

For many, it was their first concert in several years.

"I’m an ICU nurse and so, a lot of overtime to save up for these shows," Davenport said. "Especially being a nurse, as a reward for after such a tough year, to be able to experience my favorite thing again."

Summerfest officials said they are in compliance with the CDC and Milwaukee Health Department's latest guidance related to masks.