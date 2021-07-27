Renovated American Family Insurance Amphitheater will open Friday

Summerfest is still over a month away, but the American Family Insurance Amphitheater is getting ready for its first concert of the season. Brian is giving us a behind-the-scenes look at all the changes and additions that have been made to Milwaukee’s largest outdoor theater.

Summerfest will take place over three weekends (Thursday-Saturday), September 2-4, 9-11, 16-18, 2021. In addition, there will be three Summerfest Kick-Off Concerts on the Wednesday evenings, prior to each Summerfest weekend.