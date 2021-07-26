Live Music at the Lakefront: Special promotions, announcements

article

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. has declared the week of July 26as "LIVE MUSIC AT THE LAKEFRONT WEEK" taking place at the newly renovated American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

Closing out the celebration, on Friday, July 30 Foo Fighters will not only be the first concert in the newly renovated American Family Insurance Amphitheater but also the largest show in the area since early 2019.

"Live Music at the Lakefront" Week will feature:

Monday, July 26

Announcement of $25 All-In Concert Ticket promotion (more details below)

Tuesday, July 27

Additional Summerfest headliners announced and updated lineup poster reveal.

Wednesday, July 28

Live Music Week at the Lakefront - $25 All-In concert tickets on sale at 11:00 a.m. CDT.

Sneak peek of new Generac Power Stage online and via social media.

Thursday, July 29

BOGO - Buy One ticket, Get One ticket free (valid for any ticket price) for special community concert with Little Big Town w/BoDeans Friday, August 13, 2021, presented by American Family Insurance. Online only at for special community concert with, presented by American Family Insurance. Online only at Ticketmaster.com from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Friday, July 30

Foo Fighters – FIRST CONCERT in new American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

Live Music Week at the Lakefront - $25 All-In Concert Ticket Details:

A limited number of tickets will be available beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday July 28 four (4) tickets per transaction, while supplies last. Tickets will be available ONLINE ONLY at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com.

$25 All-In Concert Tickets are available for the concerts listed below:

American Family Insurance Amphitheater (the following $25 All-In Concert Tickets include one general admission valid for any of the nine days of Summerfest):

Hella Mega Tour featuring Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Weezer -September 1

Jonas Brothers w/Kelsea Ballerini & Spencer Sutherland - September 8

American Family Insurance Amphitheater (the following $25 All-In Concert Tickets include admission to Summerfest on the day of the show):

Luke Bryan w/Dylan Scott - September 2

Chance the Rapper w/24KGoldn - September 3

Twenty One Pilots -September 4

Zac Brown Band w/Gabby Barrett - September 10

Megan Thee Stallion w/Polo G - September 16

Miley Cyrus w/The Kid Laroi - September 17