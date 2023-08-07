Fond du Lac traffic stop, 'red fentanyl' recovered

article

Fond du Lac County deputies recovered "red fentanyl" during a traffic stop over the weekend, the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office said Monday, Aug. 7, describing it as "one of the newest variations of fentanyl to this area."

The fentanyl was found after K-9 Rip conducted an open-air sniff around the vehicle.

Deputies also recovered a crack pipe and scale and crack.

Sheriff's officials said the driver was out on probation for possession with intent to deliver cocaine. The driver was arrested on multiple drug charges.

The driver's home was also searched, and sheriff's officials said deputies found more drugs, drug paraphernalia and cutting agents.

Between the car and home, sheriff's officials said 27 grams of crack and 12 grams of "red fentanyl" were found.

"Depending on the purity of the fentanyl, this quantity could contain upwards of 6,000 lethal doses," sheriff's officials said. "Drug dealers may make changes to the formula, type, or color of the illegal drugs they are trafficking over time, but we remain steadfast in our commitment to identify and hold accountable those who distribute these deadly substances in our community."