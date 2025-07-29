Fond du Lac traffic stop; 2 illegally possessed firearms seized, 2 arrested

article

The Brief A traffic stop in Fond du Lac County resulted in the seizure of two illegally possessed firearms. A Glock 17 firearm was entered as stolen by the Milwaukee Police Department. A Glock 43X was also seized. Deputies are working with the ATF and Milwaukee Police Department on this ongoing investigation.



Two men from Milwaukee were arrested in Fond du Lac County following a traffic stop. Deputies seized two illegally possessed firearms during the incident.

What we know:

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, a Glock 17 firearm entered as stolen by the Milwaukee Police Department was seized. That firearm had a modified sear that made the pistol fully automatic. Also seized was a Glock 43X.

One of the individuals arrested during this traffic stop was a felon who had been convicted of both violent crime (substantial battery) and possession with intent to deliver illegal drugs.

The other occupant of the vehicle was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon.

Both men are from Milwaukee and claimed to have moved to Fond du Lac recently.

Deputies are working with the ATF and Milwaukee Police Department on this ongoing investigation.