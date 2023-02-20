Fond du Lac teen's business soars after Junior Achievement program

Four teens have a shot at a $10,000 prize – and FOX6 News is bringing you the finalists for the Junior Achievement ‘Young Entrepreneur Live’ competition. FOX6 News checked in with one of 2022's contestants – a Fond du Lac teen whose fresh idea is turning heads.

If you are looking for a breath of fresh air, meet Ayden Fowler – a teen collecting dollars and "scents."

FOX6 News first met the North Fond du Lac High School senior in 2022 – after a class project turned into a real-life company.

Fowler's team landed on the big stage as a finalist for Junior Achievement, Young Entrepreneur Live.

Ultimately, Fowler's company, Commah, did not walk away with the grand prize. That's water under the bridge since his all-natural air freshener business has exploded.

A year ago, Fowler's product was in one store. Today…

"Yeah. Now we're in 9, and we're working with national level brands," Fowler said.

Profits have soared, and new products have launched.

"Right now we have air, fresheners, Cardiff users. We've expanded to incense sticks and essential oil blends," Fowler said.

This year looks to be the best yet – after making a huge deal.

"New Year's Eve, I signed on for an investment of $60,000," Fowler said.

With the money, Fowler hopes to launch a new line of high-end wellness products. The only think that has shrunk is the number of employees. His original teammates have moved aside on good terms.

"So the other two partners decided it was their time to, you know, to stop doing what they were doing, and they wanted to continue their education and figure out something else," Fowler said.

That means Fowler has even more on his plate.

As four new contestants look to follow in his footsteps, Fowler offers this advice.

"The more you pitch, the more confident you'll be, the more you relax you'll be doing the competition," Fowler said.

But take his word for it, winning is not required.

"You can put a 100 in. You might not achieve what you initially plan on achieving. But you're still gonna do amazing, and it just sets you up for further success down the line," Fowler said.

