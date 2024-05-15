Fond du Lac standoff: Suspect arrested on roof, taken to hospital

article

Fond du Lac police arrested a 34-year-old suspect after an hours-long standoff on Tuesday, May 14.

Police were first called to a Fleet Farm near Military and Pioneer where it was reported a man was dressed in camouflage flashing what appeared to be a law enforcement badge. The man fled from the east to the railroad tracks and then south to International Paper, where he used a ladder to get on the roof.

Officers at the scene recognized the 34-year-old Fond du Lac man from previous encounters. The police department said he had recently been exhibiting "escalating behaviors" around the city and was sought for felony retail theft, criminal trespassing, criminal damage to property and a probation warrant.

During the standoff, which lasted more than six hours, police said the man, a Fond du Lac resident, "was exhibiting bizarre and erratic behaviors, severe agitation, and threatened violence towards law enforcement."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police worked with staff from International Paper and requested that all employees shelter in place. As more law enforcement arrived, officers and deputies were able to assist with the evacuation of employees from the business.

Fond du Lac police deployed its Technology Response Group (Drone/Robot Unit), Bear Cat (armored rescue vehicle), a K-9 unit, assembled a combined team of Crisis Negotiations members, and the Co-Response Mental Health Unit consisting of a Social Worker and Mental Health & Wellness Police Specialist.

After over six hours of negotiations and exhausting all options, the Fond du Lac SWAT team was activated along with a K-9 Unit.

During the standoff the man armed himself several times with improvised weapons (i.e. rocks, metal rebar stakes, etc.). SWAT accessed the roof and deployed a less-than-lethal impact munition (40mm sponge round) and chemical munitions before taking the man into custody.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The Fond du Lac man was taken to a hospital for further medical evaluation.