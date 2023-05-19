Fond du Lac standoff, fire; domestic violence suspect hospitalized

article

Fond du Lac police took a 31-year-old man into custody after a standoff and fire Friday afternoon, May 19.

Officers were first called to the home near 2nd and Vincent for a domestic violence incident around 1 p.m. The 29-year-old victim safely made it to a neighboring home.

At the scene, police learned the suspect had barricaded himself inside with a can of gasoline. Officers evacuated the upstairs tennants of the duplex and called the fire department.

Police set up a perimeter and tried to talk the man out of the house, but he was "uncooperative" and repeatedly hung up the phone. During those talks, flames started coming from the first floor.

The 31-year-old briefly came outside with a "severe" self-inflicted wound to his throat, refused to cooperate and then went back inside the flaming home. He then came back out moments later and was taken into custody and to a hospital.

Police said the man faces multiple charges and will be brought to the Fond du Lac County Jail after being medically cleared.

An officer was taken to a hospital with smoke inhalation.

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue reported heavy fire conditions to the front and side of the duplex. The fire was quickly extinguished but caused extensive damage.