Fond du Lac stabbing conviction; Vickendrika Jones pleads no contest

Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney announced on Tuesday, Aug. 15 that Vickendrika Jones was convicted of attempted first-degree intentional homicide after entering a no contest plea.

In court, a pre-sentence investigation report was ordered, the $1 million cash bond was revoked, and sentencing has been set for Oct. 30.

A news release says the conviction stems from a stabbing that occurred outside the Press Box in the City of Fond du Lac on August 6, 2022. The victim received multiple stab wounds and a friend transported the victim to St. Agnes Hospital where he received life-saving surgery.

Jones faces up to 40 years in prison and up to 25 years of extended supervision.