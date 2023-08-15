Expand / Collapse search

Fond du Lac stabbing conviction; Vickendrika Jones pleads no contest

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Vickendrika Jones has been charged in connection with an Aug. 6, 2022, stabbing in Fond du Lac. (Courtesy Fond du Lac County Sheriffs Office)

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney announced on Tuesday, Aug. 15 that Vickendrika Jones was convicted of attempted first-degree intentional homicide after entering a no contest plea.

In court, a pre-sentence investigation report was ordered, the $1 million cash bond was revoked, and sentencing has been set for Oct. 30.

A news release says the conviction stems from a stabbing that occurred outside the Press Box in the City of Fond du Lac on August 6, 2022. The victim received multiple stab wounds and a friend transported the victim to St. Agnes Hospital where he received life-saving surgery.

Jones faces up to 40 years in prison and up to 25 years of extended supervision.