Fond du Lac shooting; teens charged, 1 being sought

article

Eight felony charges have been filed against Parise Larry, 14, and Antonio Johnston, 17, in connection with a shooting in Fond du Lac on Sunday, May 7. Tatyanna Zech, 20, died as a result of the shooting. Two others were wounded.

Parise Larry Jr. turned himself into authorities around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 10. He made his initial appearance in court Wednesday – where the court set his bond at $1 million cash. Antonio Johnston is still being sought.

The shooting happened at the Maplewood Commons near Martin Avenue and Pioneer Road. First responding officers arrived within minutes after the shooting happened around 7 p.m. and located three shooting victims, two women, ages 20 and 18 and a man, age 49. All were taken to hospitals. Tatyanna Zech, 20, later died.

Fond du Lac Maplewood Commons shooting

According to police, an investigation revealed the 49-year-old man was sleeping upstairs in his apartment when a stray bullet entered, critically wounding him.

According to the complaint, Larry and Johnston allegedly had a conflict with one of the shooting victims. One of the victims, identified as "victim 2" in the complaint, told detectives he believed he was the target of the shooting.

A witness told detectives that Larry and Johnston were hanging around the apartments on May 7 like they were looking for someone and acting "suspicious," according to the complaint. The witness claims Larry and Johnston had "beef" with one of the shooting victims.

At one point, a group of individuals, including Tatyanna Zech, walked to the dumpsters to throw away garbage from a barbeque. That's when Larry and Johnston allegedly "popped out" from an apartment building and opened fire. The witness said "it was two guns being shot." The witness told detectives that everyone ran. Tatyanna Zech was struck by the gunfire.

The medical examiner's report shows Tatyanna Zech died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Fond du Lac Maplewood Commons shooting

The complaint says "victim 2" and "victim 3" both received treatment for a single gunshot wound to the upper body and were later admitted into the Intensive Care Unit.

While processing the scene, officers located bullets fired into two separate apartments. Both apartments were occupied at the time of the shooting.

Following the shooting, witnesses reporting seeing three individuals flee the Maplewood Commons Apartment complex – and run to the north side of Theisen Middle School in the area of a dumpster. Officers searched the area and located two pistols in the dumpster.

Both Johnston and Larry face up to life in prison with the following charges:

First degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime with a dangerous weapon and violent crime in a school zone

Attempted first degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime with a dangerous weapon and violent crime in a school zone

First degree reckless injury as a party to a crime with a dangerous weapon and violent crime in a school zone

Injury by negligent use of a dangerous weapon with a dangerous weapon and violent crime in a school zone

Four counts of first degree reckless endangering safety with a dangerous weapon and violent crime in a school zone

Parise E. Larry Jr. and Antonio K. Johnston

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"We are asking for public assistance in locating Antonio Johnston. If you know where are he is located or have information related to this investigation please contact Detective Nick Hahn at 920-322-3721 nhahn@fdl.wi.gov or the Crime Alert line at 920-322-3740. Do not try and apprehend them."