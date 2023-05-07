Fond du Lac shooting, Maplewood Commons, 3 hurt, shooter(s) at large

Fond du Lac police responded to a shooting Sunday night, May 7 near Martin Avenue and Pioneer Road at the Maplewood Commons.

First responding officers arrived within minutes and located three shooting victims, two women, ages 20 and 18 and a man, age 49. All were taken to hospitals.

Police said the shooters ran away and were at large Sunday night, with multiple agencies looking for them.

Neighbors are asked to avoid the area.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to please contact the Fond du Lac Police Department 920-906-5555 or call 911.