Fond du Lac shooting, 1 person injured; suspect turned himself in

One person was injured in an overnight shooting in Fond du Lac on Saturday, Sept. 28. That shooting led to a shelter-in-place order before the suspect turned himself in.

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, police and fire rescue responded to the area 1st and Adams for reports of gunshots in the area.

At about 8:09 p.m., police officers found a 48-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his left leg and left arm. He was found a few blocks away.

An officer provided medical aid and began life-saving measures through the use of multiple tourniquets to stop the blood loss.

Fond du Lac Police learned that the suspect was last seen running into the Parish School Apartments. Officers set up a perimeter around the apartment complex.

Fond du Lac Police SWAT and crisis negotiation teams and Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office SWAT and crisis negotiation teams were activated.

Armored vehicles, K-9 teams, drone, and robot resources were also utilized. Police advised residents in the area to shelter in place as a precaution.

Fond du Lac Police developed a person of interest and obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s apartment.

At 12:12 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29, the suspect, a 39-year-old Fond du Lac resident, turned himself into a Fond du Lac Police Officer without incident and is being held at the Fond du Lac County Jail.

The investigation into the circumstances that led up to the shooting is active and ongoing.

If you have information related to this incident or believe you may have information, please contact Detective Vance Henning at 920-322-3725 or vhenning@fdl.wi.gov.

You can also call the crime alert line at 920-322-3740, callers can request to remain anonymous.