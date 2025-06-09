Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office chase; woman crashed into 8 vehicles

The Brief A high-speed police chase ended in a massive crash in downtown Fond du Lac on May 30. The crash caused damage to eight other vehicles and injured five. The person behind the wheel of the SUV being chased is 19-year-old Kaitlynn Ray of De Pere.



A 19-year-old De Pere woman is jailed after a high-speed chase in downtown Fond du Lac ended with a massive crash involving eight other vehicles.

Chase and crash

What we know:

A post on the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office Facebook page shows dashcam footage from the pursuit on Friday, May 30.

A deputy obtained a radar speed reading of 53 mph in a 30 mph zone in a residential neighborhood just blocks south of downtown Fond du Lac. After turning around and attempting to stop the vehicle, the suspect quickly accelerated to over 80 mph.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Because the situation became risky, law enforcement terminated the chase. But seconds later, the suspect crashed into a total of eight vehicles, injuring five people.

The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Kaitlynn Ray, remains in custody after a judge ordered $500,000 cash bond for 25 criminal charges related to the incident.

Kaitlynn Ray