Fond du Lac semi fire on I-41; hauling 42,000 pounds of pecans

article

The Brief A semi fire shut down a stretch of I-41 southbound in Fond du Lac on Wednesday evening. The trailer was hauling 42,000 pounds of pecans. No injuries were reported.



A semi fire shut down a portion of southbound I-41 in Fond du Lac on Wednesday night, Sept. 4. It happened around 6 p.m. in the area between Johnson Street and Military Road.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, they found a fully involved semi fire extending into the trailer. The trailer was hauling 42,000 pounds of pecans. The fire was quickly extinguished by crews on scene.

Southbound I-41 and Rolling Meadows Drive were shut down for a short period of time to allow crews to extinguish the fire.

There were no reported injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Fond du Lac Fire Rescue Department was assisted on scene by the State Patrol, Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, and the Fond du Lac Police Department who assisted with scene management and traffic control.