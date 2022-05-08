Fond du Lac RV stolen: police

article

Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help with information regarding a stolen RV/camper.

The 2014 Keystone Laredo Model 296RL RV was stolen from a storage facility on Pioneer Road sometime prior to March 22, 2022. It has Wisconsin plates – RV108839 and has been entered as stolen.

The camper had a black trunk/storage box attached to the rear which contained the license plate.

If contact is made or surrounding counties have investigation similar please contact Deputy Breister at 920-929-3390.