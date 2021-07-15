Dog rescued from Fond du Lac River

The "doggy paddle" wasn't enough for one pup Thursday morning, July 15 as fire department crews came to the pet's rescue.

The Fond du Lac Fire Department was called to the Fond du Lac River around 7:15 a.m. that morning to rescue the dog, which had fallen into the water near Forest and Macy.

The dog was reunited with his owner.

