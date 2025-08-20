Fond du Lac police standoff; man arrested, mother, child safe

article

The Brief Fond du Lac police arrested a 32-year-old man after a standoff on Wednesday. A woman and her 8-month-old child were released unharmed during the incident. SWAT teams, armored vehicles, K-9s, drones and multiple agencies assisted in the response.



A 32-year-old Fond du Lac man was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 20, after an hours-long standoff.

What we know:

The Fond du Lac Police Department said it happened near Martin and Sterling on Wednesday around 5:08 p.m. The incident began as an active law enforcement situation at a single residence, prompting a shelter-in-place request for neighbors.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Police say he barricaded himself inside an apartment with a woman and her infant. The suspect had armed himself with a box cutter and initially refused to let the 29-year-old woman and her 8-month-old child leave.

Two family members reported concerns about their son’s mental health and shared that he had sent suicidal messages. Officers also learned the woman and child were being prevented from leaving.

As more officers arrived, the suspect released both the mother and child, who were quickly moved to safety. Police said reports of domestic violence connected to the suspect were documented earlier in the day.

The Fond du Lac Police Department’s SWAT and crisis negotiation teams were activated, along with armored rescue vehicles, K-9 units, drones and robots. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team also assisted, as did the Wisconsin State Patrol and Fond du Lac Fire Rescue.

What they're saying:

Police Chief Aaron Goldstein credited the coordinated effort by officers and partner agencies for bringing the standoff to a safe resolution.

"We are incredibly thankful this traumatic incident ended without further harm to a mother and her child," Goldstein said in a statement. "This was a dangerous situation and the coordinated response by our FDLPD Officers alongside our law enforcement partners was instrumental in ensuring a safe outcome. I am proud of the courage and professionalism shown by our officers and thankful for the agencies who continue to stand beside us when every second counts."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released.