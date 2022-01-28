Expand / Collapse search

Fond du Lac police pursuit, suspects identified

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - Fond du Lac police have identified two suspects in connection to a short police pursuit that happened early Friday morning, Jan. 28.

Police tried to conduct a traffic stop near Marr Street and Sheboygan Street for an equipment violation and marijuana smell from inside the vehicle.

Around 12:40 a.m., police activated emergency lights but the suspect vehicle did not pull over – running a stop sign at Sheboygan Street and Park Avenue as it continued to flee eastbound.

The suspect vehicle stopped near Sheboygan Street and Everett Street, and the driver fled on foot. The pursuing officer detained a passenger who was in the suspect vehicle.

Initial investigation identified the passenger as a 26-year-old from Waupun and the driver as a 23-year-old from Oshkosh. Neither was taken into custody pending further investigation. The driver is facing eluding and drug charges, police said.

The pursuit was approximately one minute long and stretched roughly one mile. Speeds reached approximately 58 mph on the residential street.

