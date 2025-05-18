Fond du Lac police chase, driver arrested on suspicion of OWI

article

The Brief A 22-year-old man was arrested following a short police chase in the City of Fond du Lac early Sunday morning. The chase ended when the vehicle struck a curb and became disabled on the lawn of a home. The driver was arrested on a felony charge of fleeing/eluding, as well as on suspicion of operating while intoxicated and possession of drug paraphernalia.



A man was arrested early Sunday morning, May 18, 2025, in Fond du Lac after he led sheriff's deputies on a short chase.

What we know:

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, at about 1:30 a.m., a sheriff's deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding near Johnson and Park.

When the deputy turned on the lights and sirens, the driver accelerated and fled southbound on Amory Street, running a stop sign before turning westbound on Rees Street.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The pursuit ended shortly thereafter when the driver lost control of the vehicle while attempting to turn. The driver struck the curb, drove over it, and came to rest on the lawn of a home.

The vehicle was disabled upon impact, and the driver was taken into custody without further incident. He was the only person in the vehicle.

There were no injuries or damage to any other vehicles. A recently planted tree in the terrace was damaged.

The pursuit covered about 0.4 miles.

The driver is a 22-year-old Fond du Lac man, who is being held in the Fond du Lac County Jail on a felony charge of fleeing/eluding, as well as on suspicion of operating while intoxicated and possession of drug paraphernalia.