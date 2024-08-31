Fond du Lac pedestrian struck, flown to hospital; driver arrested

article

Fond du Lac police arrested a driver after a pedestrian was struck and seriously injured on Friday night.

It happened near Division and Main around 9 p.m. Police said a preliminary investigation found a 42-year-old Fond du Lac man walked into the street and was struck by a westbound vehicle.

The victim was taken to a hospital via medical helicopter with life-threatening injuries.

A 31-year-old Fond du Lac resident was the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, police said. The driver was arrested for operating while impaired – causing great bodily harm.

The crash remains under investigation.