Fond du Lac OWI crash, man arrested

A 47-year-old Fond du Lac man was arrested Thursday morning, Dec. 2 for operating while intoxicated, the Wisconsin State Patrol said. If convicted, it would be his fifth OWI offense.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office requested the Wisconsin State Patrol to respond to the scene of a crash on Kinker Road west of U.S. Highway 45. Authorities said the suspect's vehicle hit a piece of county highway department equipment, causing a worker to leap from the machinery just before it was hit around 10 a.m.

Prior to law enforcement arrival, the suspect left the scene on foot but was located by witnesses nearby. When being interviewed by Wisconsin State Patrol personnel, he admitted to being the driver in the crash.

The suspect was transported to the hospital. There, a state trooper administered standardized field sobriety tests and arrested the 47-year-old for OWI.

According to the state patrol, the suspect was out on bond for a previous OWI at the time of the crash.

