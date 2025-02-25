Fond du Lac officer-involved shooting; 1 dead

article

The Brief One person is dead after being shot by a Fond du Lac County Sheriff's deputy on Monday evening, Feb. 24. The subject had a felony warrant. Law enforcement also received information from a citizen that this same subject appeared to have a handgun. The subject produced what deputies believed to be a firearm. In response, a deputy discharged their firearm, striking the subject.



The Wisconsin Department of Justice says one person is dead after being shot by a sheriff's deputy in Fond du Lac on Monday, Feb. 24.

Deputy-involved shooting

What we know:

According to officials, Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s deputies contacted a subject over the phone known to have a felony warrant. Law enforcement also received information from a citizen that this same subject appeared to have a handgun in their waistband.

Deputies located the subject in the area of Cherrywood Drive and Lakeshore Drive a short while later.

Officials say the subject refused to follow repeated commands and one of the deputies discharged a non-lethal weapon. Shortly after, the subject produced what deputies believed to be a firearm.

In response, a second deputy discharged their firearm at 6:22 p.m., striking the subject.

EMS was contacted, and law enforcement and EMS attempted life-saving measures. The subject was transported to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead.

No members of law enforcement or other members of the public were injured during this incident.

What's next:

The involved deputy is on administrative assignment, per agency policy.

Additional details are being withheld to protect the integrity of the investigation, and will be released to the public at a later time, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said.