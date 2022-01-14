Expand / Collapse search

Fond du Lac officer assaulted by man in apartment hallway

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - A Fond du Lac police officer was assaulted by a 44-year-old man in an apartment hallway while the officer was investigating a complaint Thursday evening, Jan. 13.

Officials say around 10:15 p.m. Thursday, the Fond du Lac Police Department received a call about a neighbor attempting to break down a door at an apartment building on East Merrill Avenue. While speaking with several residents inside the apartment building to learn more about the complaint, a 44-year-old Fond du Lac man in the second-floor hallway of the apartment building approached the officer and residents.

A news release says the officer requested the residents go back inside their apartments as the individual continued to walk towards them. The individual suddenly assaulted the officer in the hallway of the apartment building as the officer began to talk with him. 

The officer was injured during the assault and was taken to a hospital for treatment. The officer suffered a broken nose, fractured finger, and other non-life-threatening injuries. 

The officer, a four-year veteran of the police department, was released from the hospital after treatment.

The individual was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail and is being held on several criminal charges.

