Fond du Lac motorcycle chase, speeds top 100 mph; rider arrested

The Brief A motorcyclist was arrested after leading Fond du Lac County Sheriff's deputies on a high-speed chase through the City of Fond du Lac. It happened just after midnight on Saturday, Sept. 6. Speeds exceeded 100 mph, and the motorcyclist eventually pulled over and was arrested.



Fond du Lac Sheriff's deputies arrested a motorcyclist after they say he led them on a chase through Fond du Lac with speeds exceeding 100 mph.

Chase details

What we know:

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, just after midnight on Saturday, Sept. 6, a deputy saw a motorcyclist speeding eastbound on East Johnson St. near North Park Ave. in the City of Fond du Lac.

When the deputy turned to pull the motorcyclist over, he accelerated to 85 mph and fled eastbound.

The deputy turned on their emergency lights and sirens, but the motorcyclist accelerated to over 100 mph as they were now on Wisconsin State Highway 23 leaving the city.

A second deputy near County Highway K, joined the pursuit after the suspect passed his location at 105 mph. With the second deputy in pursuit, the motorcyclist eventually pulled over near Whispering Springs Blvd.

The motorcyclist was taken into custody without further incident.

The pursuit lasted about 3.2 miles. No one was hurt and no vehicles or property were damaged.

The motorcyclist, a 19-year-old North Fond du Lac man, was booked into the Fond du Lac County Jail for felony fleeing and eluding an officer, and received multiple traffic citations.