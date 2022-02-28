Expand / Collapse search

Fond du Lac missing man sought

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 4:11PM
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - Fond du Lac police are looking for a missing man with mental health concerns and intellectual disabilities.

Mario Douglas, 33, walked away from a group home on Monday afternoon, Feb. 28, around 12:15 p.m., according to police.

He is a Black man standing 5'9" tall and weighing 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a navy blue zip jacket, gray sweatshirt, black pants, a black glove on the left hand and Nike shoes.    

If you have seen Mario Douglas or know his whereabouts, please contact the Fond du Lac Police Department at 920-906-5555.

