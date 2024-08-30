Fond du Lac County drone search, child found in corn field: sheriff

article

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office said a thermal drone helped locate a 3-year-old child who wandered into a corn field on Sunday, Aug. 25.

First responders were called to the field in the town of Alto shortly before 9 p.m. that night. The sheriff's office said the 3-year-old had been last seen around 7:30 p.m. and, after all barns and other buildings were searched, extra help was needed to search the field.

While members of the sheriff's office and Fond du Lac Police Department drone teams searched from above, the Alto Fire Department began a systematic search of the corn field.

The drone found a heat spot in the middle of the field around 9:30 p.m. A deputy and fire department personnel were then guided to the child, who was found uninjured around 9:45 p.m.

The sheriff's office said, without the drone, deputies and others would likely have searched the 100-plus acre corn field for hours.

Ultimately, the child was found roughly a half-mile away from home.