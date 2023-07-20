Fond du Lac inmate homicide; Taycheedah Correctional Institution

article

The Fond du Lac Police Department is investigating the death of an inmate at Taycheedah Correctional Institution. The Department of Corrections said this is a homicide investigation.

Correctional officers found Cindy Schulz-Juedes, 68, unresponsive in her cell on Wednesday, July 19.

The Fond du Lac Police Department and Fire/Rescue were called to the scene, but efforts to revive her were unsuccessful.

Schulz-Juedes was convicted in Marathon County of her husband's 2006 murder in October 2021. In June 2022, she was sentenced to life without the eligibility of parole.