Expand / Collapse search

Fond du Lac inmate homicide; Taycheedah Correctional Institution

Published 
Updated 5:29PM
Fond du Lac
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Cindy Schulz-Juedes (Photo courtesy Marathon County Sheriff's Office)

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - The Fond du Lac Police Department is investigating the death of an inmate at Taycheedah Correctional Institution. The Department of Corrections said this is a homicide investigation.

Correctional officers found Cindy Schulz-Juedes, 68, unresponsive in her cell on Wednesday, July 19.

The Fond du Lac Police Department and Fire/Rescue were called to the scene, but efforts to revive her were unsuccessful. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Schulz-Juedes was convicted in Marathon County of her husband's 2006 murder in October 2021. In June 2022, she was sentenced to life without the eligibility of parole.