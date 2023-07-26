Fond du Lac house fire; extensive damage to basement

article

Firefighters on Tuesday, July 25 responded to the scene of a house fire on County Road K near Hunter Avenue in Fond du Lac. The call came in around 9 p.m.

Upon arrival, fire crews encountered heavy smoke conditions showing from the basement of the single-family residence. There was light to moderate smoke on the first and second floor as well.

The fire was quickly extinguished but not before it caused extensive damage to the basement of the home. The home was occupied by a family of six.

No injuries were reported by the residents or fire rescue personnel.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Red Cross was called to the scene and will be assisting the family that is displaced due to smoke, water and fire damage.