Fond du Lac homicide; victim's friend speaks out, bond set

High cash bonds have been set for two suspects connected to a homicide investigation in Fond du Lac County.

Ashley Calo, 33, died last week on Feb. 13. Police say the West Bend woman crashed and was found slumped over behind the wheel with her child in the car. Her 3-year-old son was also in the crashed vehicle, but paramedics noted the child had no injuries.

In court, prosecutors said they believe drugs played a role in the victim’s death.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police took 20-year-old Annaka Trudell of Fond du Lac into custody without incident in West Bend for first-degree reckless homicide. Dawson Miller, a 21-year-old Fond du Lac man, was also arrested for harboring/aiding a felon.

Annaka Trudell

"It appears that he may have been involved in a drug transaction that led to death of a victim at the hands of Ms. Trudell," Fond du Lac County Assistant District Attorney Gordon Leech said during the two's court appearance on Tuesday, Feb. 20. "Mr. Miller did admit to hiding Ms. Trudell’s bloody shoes by wrapping them in his jacket."

The district attorney’s office said when Miller was arrested, he had Calo’s ID and bank cards in his possession.

Trudell seemed unsettled during her court appearance in connection to Calo’s death, but these emotions were no match for the victim’s loved ones.

Holly Zastrow

Holly Zastrow was Calo’s close friend. She said her bright smile is missed by all, especially her son.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"I hope that they never get out," Zastrow said. "It honestly just breaks my heart. He keeps asking, ‘where is mommy’ and ‘when is mommy coming back.’"

Charges are still pending, but bond for Turdell was set at $2 million cash, while Miller received a $1 million cash bond.

A GoFundMe was created to pay for Calo’s funeral. Any remaining money will go to her young son.