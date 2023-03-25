Expand / Collapse search

Fond du Lac fatal crash, pedestrian hit on I-41

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Fond du Lac
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - A Fond du Lac man was hit by a vehicle and killed on Interstate 41 Saturday afternoon, March 25.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. near State Highway 23 in Fond du Lac

The Wisconsin State Patrol said a commercial vehicle driven by a 45-year-old Colorado man hit the 29-year-old pedestrian.

The northbound lanes of I-41 were closed for several hours due to the investigation.