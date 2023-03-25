Fond du Lac fatal crash, pedestrian hit on I-41
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - A Fond du Lac man was hit by a vehicle and killed on Interstate 41 Saturday afternoon, March 25.
The crash happened around 3 p.m. near State Highway 23 in Fond du Lac.
The Wisconsin State Patrol said a commercial vehicle driven by a 45-year-old Colorado man hit the 29-year-old pedestrian.
The northbound lanes of I-41 were closed for several hours due to the investigation.