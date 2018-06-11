DENVER -- A teen who told authorities that he launched a fatal shooting attack on his suburban Denver school last year because he wanted them to experience trauma like that he had experienced was sentenced on Friday to life in prison with the possibility of parole after about two decades behind bars.Alec McKinney apologized to the parents of Kendrick Castillo, who was killed as he tried to stop the attack at STEM School Highlands Ranch, and to the other students wounded as well as traumatized by the attack.“I will never repeat these actions ever again because the harm I caused is truly too much for anyone to bear,” he said as he seemed to choke back tears and his voice cracked.McKinney, 17, is the younger of the two students charged in the May 7, 2019, shooting.

