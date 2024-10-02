Fond du Lac drug bust; 3 pounds of meth found during traffic stop

article

The Brief A Chicago man was arrested in Fond du Lac County after drugs were found in his vehicle during a traffic stop. Deputies located approximately 3.1 pounds (1,408 grams) of methamphetamine. The man is being held at the Fond du Lac County jail.



A 34-year-old Chicago man was arrested in Fond du Lac County on Tuesday, Oct. 1 after drugs were found in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, the driver was stopped shortly before 6:30 p.m. on northbound I-41 near Lost Arrow Road for a registration violation.

During the traffic stop, the deputy deployed his police K-9 for an open air sniff of the vehicle. The police K-9 alerted to the odor of illegal narcotics coming from the vehicle. The vehicle was then searched and deputies located approximately 3.1 pounds (1,408 grams) of methamphetamine.

The man was arrested and transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail where he is being held on a charge of possession with intent to manufacture/deliver amphetamine (>50 grams).