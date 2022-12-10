Fond du Lac drug arrest after traffic stop; THC, gun, cash found

article

A Langlade County man was arrested in Fond du Lac after a traffic stop uncovered marijuana, a gun and roughly $70,000 cash in his car Friday, Dec. 9.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, a K-9 handler was on patrol and spotted the 23-year-old man's vehicle "quickly exit" southbound I-41 at Hickory Street just before 6 p.m.

The vehicle pulled into a gas station "in what appeared to be an attempt to avoid being located," per the sheriff's office. The deputy conducted a traffic stop for multiple moving and equipment violations.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The sheriff's office said the deputy could "immediately" smell marijuana coming from the vehicle and saw marijuana in "plain view" inside. When asked, the driver got out – and the deputy saw a handgun in the door jamb which was found to be loaded. The driver admitted he did not have a concealed carry permit, according to officials. A further search of the vehicle found 29 bags of THC-infused candy and a backpack with roughly $70,000 in cash.

The man was arrested and taken to the Fond du Lac County Jail on multiple drug and firearm-related charges. He was out on bail at the time for attempting to elude an officer in Portage County.

The Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group's drug task force is continuing the investigation.